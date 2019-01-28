Bank of India Q3 net loss widens to Rs 4,736 crore; asset quality improves

Bank of India's net loss widened in the third quarter of current fiscal to Rs 4,736 crore against net loss Rs 2,341 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Net interest income of the company was up 33 percent at Rs 3,332 crore against Rs 2,501 crore.

Gross NPA was at 16.3 percent against 16.36 percent, while net NPA was at 5.87 percent versus 7.65 percent.

In the absolute term the company's gross NPA was at Rs 60,797 crore against Rs 61,561 crore, while net NPA at Rs 19,437 crore against Rs 25,994 crore, QoQ.

Shares of Bank of India closed at Rs 90.60, down Rs 3.75, or 3.97 percent on the BSE.