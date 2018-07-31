Bank of India Q1 profit rises 8% despite higher provisions, asset quality weakens

Public sector lender Bank of India has reported first quarter profit growth at 8.4 percent year-on-year despite rising provisions and weakening asset quality, beating analyst expectations.

Analyst on an average had estimated the bank to report huge losses of more than Rs 1,000 crore on account of provisions.

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 95.1 crore compared to Rs 87.7 crore in same period last fiscal. Strong growth net interest income and tax credit helped the bank report profit for the quarter but apart from higher provision, lower other income and operating income restricted profit growth.

Net interest income in Q1 grew by 32.4 percent to Rs 3,354.3 crore compared to Rs 2,533 crore in corresponding period last fiscal.

Asset quality weakened for the quarter ended June with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances climbing to 16.66 percent versus 16.58 percent in the March quarter. Net NPAs, too, were higher at 8.45 percent against 8.26 percent sequentially.

Provisions for bad loans more than halved sequentially to Rs 2,564 crore from Rs 6,674 crore, but increased 14 percent year-on-year.

The bank has received tax credit of Rs 790 crore during the quarter against expenses of Rs 46.4 crore in year-ago.

Other income (non-interest income) dipped by 48 percent year-on-year to Rs 830.1 crore and operating profit fell 21 percent to Rs 1,869.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2018.

At 13:57 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 98.55, down Rs 4.85, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.