Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of India posts over two-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 543 crore

Bank of India on Friday reported over two-fold jump in September quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 543.47 crore as bad assets came down.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 257.31 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

Total income rose to Rs 12,477.79 crore in July-September 2020-21 from Rs 12,062.55 crore in the year-ago period, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.

On standalone basis, the net profit in the quarter rose to Rs 525.78 crore as against Rs 266.37 crore a year ago.

Income grew to Rs 12,408.66 crore from Rs 11,985.50 crore.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 13.79 percent of gross advances as on September 30, 2020 from 16.31 percent by the year-ago period.

In value terms, gross NPAs or bad loans stood at Rs 56,231.76 crore as against Rs 61,475.60 crore earlier.

Net NPAs came down to 2.89 percent (Rs 10,443.71 crore) from 5.87 percent (Rs 19,645.83 crore).

However, provisions for bad loans increased to Rs 2,133.87 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,452.09 crore parked aside for the year-ago same quarter.

Overall provisions and contingencies also rose to Rs 2,312.29 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,052.27 crore a year ago.

Bank of India stock was trading at Rs 41.10 on BSE, up 3.01 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 07:16 pm

