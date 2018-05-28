Bank of India likely to post Rs 1,187 crore loss in Q4 FY18

Bank of India is likely to post a loss of Rs 1,187 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2018, according to a Reuters analyst poll estimate.

The fifth largest public sector bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,046 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Reuters poll has projected losses to worsen on the back of weaker net interest income (NII) and non-interest income even as provisions towards bad loans could decline.

NII (the difference between interest earned and paid) is estimated to decline by 22 percent to Rs 2,699 crore, as against Rs 3,469 crore in the year-ago period.

Other income may also decline to Rs 1,052 crore from Rs 1,754 crore in Q4 FY17.

A Motilal Oswal report expects Bank of India to report a loss of Rs 804 crore during the fourth quarter.

Provisions and NPAs

Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) circular on recognising bad loans, Reuters poll is estimating the provisions in the three months from January to March to decline to Rs 3,175 crore from Rs 4,736 crore a year ago.

The central bank’s circular on February 12, has impacted other public sector banks taking the total loss to over Rs 53,000 crore in the fourth quarter.

The Motilal Oswal report expects gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to reduce to 15.7 percent of total loans as of March-end 2018, from 16.93 percent as on December-end 2017, but worsen from 13.22 percent a year ago.

Net NPAs are likely to decline to 7.8 percent as of March 2018, from 10.29 percent as on December end 2017, but deteriorate from 6.90 percent as of March end 2017.

Full year

For the full year, the net loss is projected to widen to Rs 3,473 crore from Rs 1,558 crore in FY17, the poll suggests.