App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 28, 2018 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India likely to post Rs 1,187 crore loss in Q4 FY18

According to a Reuters analyst poll estimate, for the full year, the bank's net loss is projected to widen to Rs 3,473 crore from Rs 1,558 crore in FY17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of India is likely to post a loss of Rs 1,187 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2018, according to a Reuters analyst poll estimate.

The fifth largest public sector bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,046 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Reuters poll has projected losses to worsen on the back of weaker net interest income (NII) and non-interest income even as provisions towards bad loans could decline.

NII (the difference between interest earned and paid) is estimated to decline by 22 percent to Rs 2,699 crore, as against Rs 3,469 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

Other income may also decline to Rs 1,052 crore from Rs 1,754 crore in Q4 FY17.

A Motilal Oswal report expects Bank of India to report a loss of Rs 804 crore during the fourth quarter.

Provisions and NPAs

Despite the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) circular on recognising bad loans, Reuters poll is estimating the provisions in the three months from January to March to decline to Rs 3,175 crore from Rs 4,736 crore a year ago.

The central bank’s circular on February 12, has impacted other public sector banks taking the total loss to over Rs 53,000 crore in the fourth quarter.

The Motilal Oswal report expects gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to reduce to 15.7 percent of total loans as of March-end 2018, from 16.93 percent as on December-end 2017, but worsen from 13.22 percent a year ago.

Net NPAs are likely to decline to 7.8 percent as of March 2018, from 10.29 percent as on December end 2017, but deteriorate from 6.90 percent as of March end 2017.

Full year

For the full year, the net loss is projected to widen to Rs 3,473 crore from Rs 1,558 crore in FY17, the poll suggests.

tags #Bank Of India #Banks #Business #NPAs #RBI #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.