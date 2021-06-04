MARKET NEWS

Bank of India Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,005.54 crore, down 21.47% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank Of India are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,005.54 crore in March 2021 down 21.47% from Rs. 3827.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.15 crore in March 2021 up 102.31% from Rs. 3,600.65 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,130.06 crore in March 2021 down 20.21% from Rs. 2,669.65 crore in March 2020.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.99 in March 2020.

Bank of India shares closed at 80.20 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)

Bank Of India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills6,218.696,980.107,250.46
(b) Income on Investment2,966.602,942.532,785.29
(c) Int. on balances With RBI183.03320.18484.65
(d) Others47.6356.6464.68
Other Income2,060.912,073.431,708.29
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended6,410.416,526.246,757.89
Employees Cost1,677.401,871.471,685.84
Other Expenses1,258.991,138.871,179.99
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies2,130.062,836.302,669.65
Provisions And Contingencies1,838.791,976.218,154.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax291.27860.09-5,485.23
Tax13.49315.89-1,915.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities277.78544.20-3,569.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period277.78544.20-3,569.26
Minority Interest0.260.410.16
Share Of P/L Of Associates-194.8965.76-31.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.15610.37-3,600.65
Equity Share Capital3,277.663,277.663,277.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.89.1089.1089.10
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.251.86-10.99
Diluted EPS0.251.86-10.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.251.86-10.99
Diluted EPS0.251.86-10.99
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA----61,625.44
ii) Net NPA----14,347.40
i) % of Gross NPA----14.73
ii) % of Net NPA----3.87
Return on Assets %-----2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 4, 2021 03:00 pm

