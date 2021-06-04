Bank of India Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,005.54 crore, down 21.47% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,005.54 crore in March 2021 down 21.47% from Rs. 3827.19 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.15 crore in March 2021 up 102.31% from Rs. 3,600.65 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,130.06 crore in March 2021 down 20.21% from Rs. 2,669.65 crore in March 2020.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2021 from Rs. 10.99 in March 2020.

Bank of India shares closed at 80.20 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)