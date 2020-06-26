Bank of India Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,827.19 crore, down 6.17% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,827.19 crore in March 2020 down 6.17% from Rs. 4078.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3,600.65 crore in March 2020 down 1755.7% from Rs. 217.47 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,669.65 crore in March 2020 up 14.33% from Rs. 2,335.14 crore in March 2019.

Bank of India shares closed at 50.25 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.18% returns over the last 6 months and -41.94% over the last 12 months.