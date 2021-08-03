Bank of India Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,178.66 crore, down 9.53% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,178.66 crore in June 2021 down 9.53% from Rs. 3513.32 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 735.73 crore in June 2021 down 13.01% from Rs. 845.78 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,789.42 crore in June 2021 down 2.37% from Rs. 2,857.10 crore in June 2020.

Bank of India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in June 2020.

Bank of India shares closed at 74.20 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.41% returns over the last 6 months and 54.10% over the last 12 months.