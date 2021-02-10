Bank of India Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,773.21 crore, down 9.17% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,773.21 crore in December 2020 down 9.17% from Rs. 4154.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 610.37 crore in December 2020 up 341.66% from Rs. 138.20 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,836.30 crore in December 2020 down 31.79% from Rs. 4,158.33 crore in December 2019.

Bank of India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2019.

Bank of India shares closed at 59.25 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.41% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.