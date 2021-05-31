Bank of Baroda Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,106.62 crore, up 4.54% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,106.62 crore in March 2021 up 4.54% from Rs. 6798.18 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,046.50 crore in March 2021 down 306.58% from Rs. 506.59 crore in March 2020.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,265.60 crore in March 2021 up 22.36% from Rs. 5,120.81 crore in March 2020.
Bank of Baroda shares closed at 83.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 97.53% over the last 12 months.
|Bank Of Baroda
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|11,748.50
|12,756.06
|13,291.82
|(b) Income on Investment
|4,133.48
|4,172.22
|4,463.77
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|227.43
|417.94
|428.60
|(d) Others
|575.11
|422.50
|514.25
|Other Income
|4,848.39
|2,895.51
|2,834.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,577.90
|10,019.99
|11,900.26
|Employees Cost
|3,124.91
|2,800.23
|1,954.45
|Other Expenses
|2,564.50
|2,253.37
|2,557.58
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|6,265.60
|5,590.64
|5,120.81
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3,586.03
|3,956.68
|6,844.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,679.57
|1,633.96
|-1,723.26
|Tax
|3,726.07
|572.85
|-2,229.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,046.50
|1,061.11
|506.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,046.50
|1,061.11
|506.59
|Equity Share Capital
|1,035.53
|925.37
|925.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|63.97
|71.60
|71.60
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|2.30
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|2.30
|0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|2.30
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|2.30
|0.95
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|66,670.99
|63,181.55
|69,381.43
|ii) Net NPA
|21,799.88
|16,667.71
|21,576.59
|i) % of Gross NPA
|8.87
|8.48
|9.40
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.09
|2.39
|3.13
|Return on Assets %
|-0.36
|0.37
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited