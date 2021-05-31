MARKET NEWS

Bank of Baroda Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,106.62 crore, up 4.54% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,106.62 crore in March 2021 up 4.54% from Rs. 6798.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,046.50 crore in March 2021 down 306.58% from Rs. 506.59 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,265.60 crore in March 2021 up 22.36% from Rs. 5,120.81 crore in March 2020.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 83.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 97.53% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of Baroda
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,748.5012,756.0613,291.82
(b) Income on Investment4,133.484,172.224,463.77
(c) Int. on balances With RBI227.43417.94428.60
(d) Others575.11422.50514.25
Other Income4,848.392,895.512,834.66
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,577.9010,019.9911,900.26
Employees Cost3,124.912,800.231,954.45
Other Expenses2,564.502,253.372,557.58
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,265.605,590.645,120.81
Provisions And Contingencies3,586.033,956.686,844.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,679.571,633.96-1,723.26
Tax3,726.07572.85-2,229.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,046.501,061.11506.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,046.501,061.11506.59
Equity Share Capital1,035.53925.37925.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.63.9771.6071.60
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.242.300.95
Diluted EPS-2.242.300.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.242.300.95
Diluted EPS-2.242.300.95
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA66,670.9963,181.5569,381.43
ii) Net NPA21,799.8816,667.7121,576.59
i) % of Gross NPA8.878.489.40
ii) % of Net NPA3.092.393.13
Return on Assets %-0.360.370.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

