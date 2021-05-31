Bank of Baroda Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,106.62 crore, up 4.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,106.62 crore in March 2021 up 4.54% from Rs. 6798.18 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,046.50 crore in March 2021 down 306.58% from Rs. 506.59 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,265.60 crore in March 2021 up 22.36% from Rs. 5,120.81 crore in March 2020.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 83.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 97.53% over the last 12 months.