Bank of Baroda Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,798.18 crore, up 34.17% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,798.18 crore in March 2020 up 34.17% from Rs. 5066.96 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 506.59 crore in March 2020 up 151.1% from Rs. 991.37 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,120.81 crore in March 2020 up 32.64% from Rs. 3,860.79 crore in March 2019.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2019.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 50.50 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.35% returns over the last 6 months and -57.29% over the last 12 months.