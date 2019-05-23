Bank of Baroda Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,066.96 crore, up 26.6% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|9,184.41
|9,000.44
|7,456.89
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,253.24
|3,315.78
|2,780.71
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|434.63
|398.94
|382.69
|(d) Others
|441.90
|226.55
|418.97
|Other Income
|1,970.41
|1,621.14
|1,695.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,247.22
|8,198.48
|7,037.00
|Employees Cost
|1,413.00
|1,303.53
|1,268.49
|Other Expenses
|1,763.58
|1,522.31
|1,764.18
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|3,860.79
|3,538.53
|2,665.49
|Provisions And Contingencies
|5,399.29
|2,794.20
|6,672.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,538.50
|744.33
|-4,006.89
|Tax
|-547.13
|273.08
|-904.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-991.37
|471.25
|-3,102.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-991.37
|471.25
|-3,102.34
|Equity Share Capital
|530.36
|530.36
|530.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|63.74
|63.74
|64.03
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.75
|1.78
|-13.44
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|1.78
|-13.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.75
|1.78
|-13.44
|Diluted EPS
|-3.22
|1.78
|-13.44
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|48,232.77
|53,184.28
|56,480.39
|ii) Net NPA
|15,609.50
|19,130.50
|23,482.65
|i) % of Gross NPA
|9.61
|11.01
|12.26
|ii) % of Net NPA
|3.33
|4.26
|5.49
|Return on Assets %
|-0.52
|0.25
|-1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
