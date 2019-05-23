Bank of Baroda Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,066.96 crore, up 26.6% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 5,066.96 crore in March 2019 up 26.6% from Rs. 4002.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 991.37 crore in March 2019 up 68.04% from Rs. 3,102.34 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,860.79 crore in March 2019 up 44.84% from Rs. 2,665.49 crore in March 2018.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 126.15 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.79% returns over the last 6 months and -5.08% over the last 12 months.