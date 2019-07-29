App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,498.12 crore, up 48.32% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,498.12 crore in June 2019 up 48.32% from Rs. 4381.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 709.87 crore in June 2019 up 34.38% from Rs. 528.26 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,276.23 crore in June 2019 up 42.28% from Rs. 3,005.59 crore in June 2018.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.00 in June 2018.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 109.55 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and -16.88% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of Baroda
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills13,350.149,184.417,986.11
(b) Income on Investment4,645.943,253.242,997.86
(c) Int. on balances With RBI501.75434.63441.73
(d) Others447.50441.90214.18
Other Income1,915.571,970.411,147.83
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended12,447.218,247.227,258.80
Employees Cost1,939.421,413.001,100.90
Other Expenses2,198.041,763.581,422.42
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies4,276.233,860.793,005.59
Provisions And Contingencies3,284.885,399.292,165.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax991.35-1,538.50839.95
Tax281.48-547.13311.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities709.87-991.37528.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period709.87-991.37528.26
Equity Share Capital770.61530.36530.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.69.2363.7463.71
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.04-3.752.00
Diluted EPS2.04-3.222.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.04-3.752.00
Diluted EPS2.04-3.222.00
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA69,713.9548,232.7755,874.81
ii) Net NPA25,030.2915,609.5022,384.10
i) % of Gross NPA10.289.6112.46
ii) % of Net NPA3.953.335.40
Return on Assets %0.49-0.520.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:00 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

