Bank of Baroda Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,552.03 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,552.03 crore in December 2021 up 10.37% from Rs. 7748.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,197.03 crore in December 2021 up 107.05% from Rs. 1,061.11 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,483.33 crore in December 2021 down 1.92% from Rs. 5,590.64 crore in December 2020.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2020.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 106.55 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.30% returns over the last 6 months and 31.62% over the last 12 months.