    Bank of Baroda Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,552.03 crore, up 10.37% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:

    Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,552.03 crore in December 2021 up 10.37% from Rs. 7748.73 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,197.03 crore in December 2021 up 107.05% from Rs. 1,061.11 crore in December 2020.

    Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,483.33 crore in December 2021 down 1.92% from Rs. 5,590.64 crore in December 2020.

    Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2020.

    Bank of Baroda shares closed at 106.55 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.30% returns over the last 6 months and 31.62% over the last 12 months.

    Bank Of Baroda
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Interest Earned
    (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,631.3711,643.7912,756.06
    (b) Income on Investment4,567.094,212.454,172.22
    (c) Int. on balances With RBI261.18294.15417.94
    (d) Others503.36541.14422.50
    Other Income2,519.263,579.212,895.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Interest Expended9,410.979,125.5610,019.99
    Employees Cost3,102.713,114.302,800.23
    Other Expenses2,485.252,361.322,253.37
    Depreciation------
    Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,483.335,669.565,590.64
    Provisions And Contingencies2,507.042,753.593,956.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,976.292,915.971,633.96
    Tax779.26828.12572.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,197.032,087.851,061.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,197.032,087.851,061.11
    Equity Share Capital1,035.531,035.53925.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    ANALYTICAL RATIOS
    a) % of Share by Govt.63.9763.9771.60
    b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
    c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.254.042.30
    Diluted EPS4.254.042.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.254.042.30
    Diluted EPS4.254.042.30
    NPA Ratios :
    i) Gross NPA55,996.7759,503.8263,181.55
    ii) Net NPA16,464.9319,601.6516,667.71
    i) % of Gross NPA7.258.118.48
    ii) % of Net NPA2.252.832.39
    Return on Assets %0.740.730.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 07:33 pm
