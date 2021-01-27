MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bank of Baroda Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,748.73 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,748.73 crore in December 2020 up 8.69% from Rs. 7129.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,061.11 crore in December 2020 up 175.42% from Rs. 1,406.95 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,590.64 crore in December 2020 up 12.75% from Rs. 4,958.47 crore in December 2019.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.70 in December 2019.

Close

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 73.85 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.31% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of Baroda
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,756.0612,837.9913,583.10
(b) Income on Investment4,172.224,256.754,569.05
(c) Int. on balances With RBI417.94334.20372.50
(d) Others422.50488.65543.26
Other Income2,895.512,802.262,741.17
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended10,019.9910,410.0611,938.86
Employees Cost2,800.232,550.282,594.16
Other Expenses2,253.372,207.692,317.59
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,590.645,551.824,958.47
Provisions And Contingencies3,956.683,001.597,155.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,633.962,550.23-2,196.95
Tax572.85871.63-790.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,061.111,678.60-1,406.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,061.111,678.60-1,406.95
Equity Share Capital925.37925.37925.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.71.6071.6071.60
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.303.63-3.70
Diluted EPS2.303.63-3.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.303.63-3.70
Diluted EPS2.303.63-3.70
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA63,181.5565,698.0173,139.70
ii) Net NPA16,667.7116,794.9326,504.00
i) % of Gross NPA8.489.1410.43
ii) % of Net NPA2.392.514.05
Return on Assets %0.370.59-0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bank Of Baroda #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.