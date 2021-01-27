Bank of Baroda Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,748.73 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,748.73 crore in December 2020 up 8.69% from Rs. 7129.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,061.11 crore in December 2020 up 175.42% from Rs. 1,406.95 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,590.64 crore in December 2020 up 12.75% from Rs. 4,958.47 crore in December 2019.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.70 in December 2019.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 73.85 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.31% returns over the last 6 months and -20.03% over the last 12 months.