Bank of Baroda Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,743.23 crore, up 7.95% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,743.23 crore in December 2018 up 7.95% from Rs. 4394.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 471.25 crore in December 2018 up 321.59% from Rs. 111.78 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,538.53 crore in December 2018 down 3.06% from Rs. 3,650.11 crore in December 2017.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2017.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 109.15 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.21% returns over the last 6 months and -32.77% over the last 12 months.