App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda reports Q4 profit at Rs 507 crore, asset quality improves

The bank said its domestic advances in Q4 increased 4.7 percent to Rs 5,70,341 crore and deposits rose 1.8 percent to Rs 8,08,706 crore as compared to the December quarter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on June 23 has turned into the black in Q4FY20 as it reported a profit of Rs 506.6 crore for the quarter, supported by lower provisions, higher operating income and tax write-back.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 8,875 crore and Rs 1,406.95 crore in the quarter ended March and December quarter, respectively.

Net interest income during the quarter under review increased 5.02 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,798 crore due to decline in interest expenses.

Close

Global net interest margin during Q4FY20 improved to 2.67 percent from 2.62 percent YoY and domestic NIM increased to 2.78 percent from 2.68 percent YoY, the bank said in a BSE filing.

related news

The management said domestic advances in Q4 increased 4.7 percent to Rs 5,70,341 crore and deposits rose 1.8 percent to Rs 8,08,706 crore as compared to the December quarter.

Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) falling 103 basis points sequentially to 9.40 percent and net NPA declined 92 bps QoQ to 3.13 percent in Q4FY20.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

"Fresh slippage for the quarter was Rs 3,050 crore, while provision for NPAs was at Rs 3,190 crore for the quarter," the bank said.

Provisions and contingencies in Q4 fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 6,844 crore, while the sequential decline was 4.4 percent.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) came in at Rs 5,121 crore, up 48 percent YoY due to 23.21 percent fall in operating expenses. Q4 FY19 PPoP included amalgamation related one-off. Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank were amalgamated with Bank of Baroda with effect from April 1, 2019.

Non-interest income (other income) declined a percent to Rs 2,834 crore YoY.

Bank of Baroda saw a tax write-back of Rs 2,230 crore in the quarter against a tax expenses of Rs 1,716 crore in Q4FY19.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Auto volumes likely to recover partially in second half of FY21: Fitch

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Cipla to price generic version of COVID-19 drug remdesivir at less than Rs 5,000 per vial

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

Model Tenancy law will be placed before Cabinet for approval soon: Housing Secretary

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.