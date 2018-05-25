Bank of Baroda Q4 net loss at Rs 3,102 crore on jump in bad loan provisions

Bank of Baroda posted a net loss of Rs 3,102.34 crore in the March quarter, missing estimates due to a jump in provisions for bad loans. In the fourth quarter last year, the net profit was Rs 155 crore.

Provisions for non-performing assets for the quarter rose by 190 percent YoY to Rs 7,052.53 crore in Q4.

NII or net interest income (difference between interest earned and paid) jumped 12 percent to Rs 4,002.26 crore from Rs 3,582 crore. NIM or net interest margin declined to 2.61 percent in Q4 from 2.97 percent in the December quarter and 2.50 percent as on March end 2017.

A Reuters poll of equity analysts had estimated a 60.8 percent fall in net profit to Rs 60.6 crore.

Provisions and NPAs

Overall provisions rose 154 percent YoY to Rs 6,672.38 crore.

The poll had estimated the provisions to rise about 60 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,180 crore.

Of the total advances, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the bank reached 12.26 percent as at March-end 2018 from 11.31 percent by the end of December 2017 and 10.46 percent in March 2017.

Net NPAs increased to 5.49 percent from 4.97 percent as at December end and 4.72 percent as at the end of the fourth quarter FY17.

Divergence in gross NPA was at Rs 2,918.70 crore for FY17 while that in net NPA was at Rs 2,261.20 crore.

The bank said that it posted a loss due to higher provisions on account of RBI guidelines on revised framework for stressed assets and large corporate slippages.

In absolute terms, gross NPA was at Rs 56,480.39 crore in Q4 rising 32 percent YoY. Net NPAs rose 30 percent YoY in Q4 to Rs 23,482.65 crore.

The provisioning coverage ratio stood at 67.21 percent as on March 31, 2018 compared to 66.83 percent a year ago.

Management positive on future growth

PS Jayakumar, CEO and MD of Bank of Baroda said, "We feel positive about the growth, it has been at about 18 percent (domestic advances growth). In retail, the quality of customers has been on the positive while we are also seeing an improvement in the MSME segment."

The bank said that there were fresh slippages of Rs 4,724 crore in Q4 due to the RBI guideline. Their exposure in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) List-1 (of 12 companies) was at Rs 7,158 crore while that in NCLT List-2 (comprising of 25 companies) was at Rs 3,830 crore.

Jayakumar added that there is a significant effort in improving branch productivity. "There is a fair movement in overseas transactions and we are getting more A and above rated customers which we didn't have access to earlier."

Fund raising

The board has also approved raising of additional capital up to Rs 10,000 crore in FY19.

This, the bank said, would comprise of Rs 6,000 crore of common equity by various modes including QIP in suitable stages and Rs 4,000 crore by way of additional Tier I / Tier II capital instruments. This is subject to regulatory approvals.

The results were announced post market hours. The stock ended 1.8 percent up on BSE at Rs 141.20 per share.