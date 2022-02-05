Bank of Baroda Q3 results | Net profit rises 107% on sharp fall in provisions

live bse live

Bank of Baroda, on February 5, reported a 107 percent rise in net profit for December quarter on the back of higher net interest income and lower provisions. The net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 2,197.03 crore against Rs 1,061.11 crore a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies fell 27.33 percent from a year ago to Rs 2,507.04 crore.

Net interest income (NII) -- difference between interest earned and interest expended -- increased 14.38 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,552.03 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) – a key measure of profitability – stood at 3.13 percent, an increase of 36 basis points (bps) YoY.