Bank of Baroda Q3 result: Net profit jumps 75% to Rs 3,853 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

Bank of Baroda's net profit surged 75 percent YoY helped by a robust net interest income on the back of a healthy 19.7 percent loan growth

Bank of Baroda on February 3 reported a net profit of Rs 3,852.74 crore for the December quarter, a 75 percent year-on-year increase that was helped by strong net interest income growth.

The public sector lender's interest income rose to Rs 2,3540.14 crore from Rs 17,963 crore a year ago.

The net interest income rose 26.5 percent to Rs 10,818 crore for the three months ended December. This comes on the back of a robust loan growth of 19.7 percent and an improvement in net interest margins as well.

Provisions declined 4 percent to Rs 2,403.93 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. In the same period of the previous year, the bank's provisions totaled Rs 2507 crore.