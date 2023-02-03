Bank of Baroda Q3 result | Here are five key highlights

Bank of Baroda (BOB) on February 3 reported healthy third-quarter earnings with double-digit growth in the bottom line on strong growth in net interest income and improvement in asset quality. Managing director (MD) and CEO of Bank of Baroda (BoB) Sanjiv Chadha said Banking for the corporate sector is at its best.

Strong profit

Bank of Baroda reported a 75 percent rise in its net profit for the third quarter at Rs 3,853 crore. According to the media release, net profit stood at Rs 9,334 crore, registering a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of 69.9 percent.

In the second quarter, BOB reported a net profit of Rs 3,313.42 crore with an increase of 58.7 percent.

Net interest income Net Interest Income (NII) has risen by 26.5 percent to Rs 10,818 crore in the third quarter. However, the public sector lender's NII jumped 34.5 percent to Rs 10,714 crore for the second quarter.

Moreover, operating profit jumped by 50.1 percent YoY in the third quarter to Rs. 8,232 crore. ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda Q3 result: Net profit jumps 75% to Rs 3,853 crore Improving asset quality The Gross NPA of the Bank reduced by 25.3 percent YoY to Rs 41,858 crore in the third quarter and Gross NPA (Non-Performing Assets) ratio improved to 4.53 percent in Q3. Interestingly, the slippage ratio declined to 1.05 percent for Q3 as against 1.68 percent. Advances Advances of the bank have seen a sharp rise of 19.7 percent to Rs 9,23,878 crore as on December 31, 2022. Organic retail advances grew fast at 29.4 percent, with high focus areas such as Auto Loan (27.5 percent), Home Loan (19.6 percent), Personal Loan (169.6 percent), Mortgage Loan (20.5percent), and Education Loan (24.1percent). Customer assets, which comprise advances and credit substitutes, increased by 24 percent to Rs 3.4 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022, from Rs 2.8 lakh crore as of December 31, 2021. Domestic CASA registered a growth of 7.6 percent YoY and stands at Rs 4, 17,812 crore. Increase in deposits Domestic deposits increased by 14.5 percent to Rs 10,03,737 crore in December 2022 quarter. However, International Deposits grew by 43.6 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 1,45,770 crore in the third quarter. Additionally, domestic savings account deposits registered a growth of 9.2 percent on a YoY basis in Dec'22.

