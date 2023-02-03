 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Baroda Q3 result | Here are five key highlights

Harsh Kumar
Feb 03, 2023 / 06:39 PM IST

Bank of Baroda Q3: Net Interest Income (NII) has risen by 26.5 percent to Rs 10,818 crore in the third quarter.

Bank of Baroda's operating profit jumped 50.1 percent YoY in Q3FY23 to Rs 8,232 crore.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) on February 3 reported healthy third-quarter earnings with double-digit growth in the bottom line on strong growth in net interest income and improvement in asset quality. Managing director (MD) and CEO of Bank of Baroda (BoB) Sanjiv Chadha said Banking for the corporate sector is at its best.

Strong profit

Bank of Baroda reported a 75 percent rise in its net profit for the third quarter at Rs 3,853 crore. According to the media release, net profit stood at Rs 9,334 crore, registering a strong year-on-year (YoY) growth of 69.9 percent.

In the second quarter, BOB reported a net profit of Rs 3,313.42 crore with an increase of 58.7 percent.