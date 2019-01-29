App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda Q3 net profit up 321%, asset quality improves

Provision for bad loans was at Rs 3,416 crore in Q3, up from Rs 3,155 crore in the year ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bank of Baroda posted a 321.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its December quarter net profit at Rs 471.21 crore on strong growth in interest income and improved asset quality.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and expended) increased to Rs 4,744 crore in Q3. Adjusting for IT refund of Rs 326 crore in December 2017, NII increased by 16.62 percent YoY. The domestic core fee income increased by 16.11 percent YoY to Rs 771 crore.

"With the bank on-boarding corporate customers on the basis of a well-defined target market and retail customers on a score-based approach, the credit quality of recently acquired portfolio has shown distinct improvement as measured by credit score external ratings available with credit rating agencies," Bank of Baroda said in a statement.

Provision for bad loans was at Rs 3,416 crore in Q3, up from Rs 3,155 crore in the year ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 11.01 percent for Q3FY19 compared to 11.31 percent a year ago, and 11.78 percent in the September quarter.

Net NPA ratio declined to 4.26 percent in Q3Fy19 compared to 4.97 percent a year ago and 4.86 percent in the September quarter.

The bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to 2.69 percent in Q3FY19 from 2.61 percent in the previous quarter.

Domestic advances grew by 21.13 percent YoY to Rs 3,52,472 crore. This was led by retail loans which grew by 32.58 percent, the bank said.

It added that fresh slippage was at Rs 2,933 crore on account of Rs 1,169 crore slippage of IL&FS. Adjusting for IL&FS, it said that fresh slippage is at the lowest level since June 2015.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #banking #Business #Results

