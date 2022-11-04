Bank of Baroda Q2 Preview: Loan growth to lift profit, expenses a worry

Results on July 26: Larsen & Toubro to be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 26. Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, Baid Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power Company, Union Bank of India, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, United Spirits, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, UTI Asset Management Company, Greenlam Industries, Ramco Systems, Symphony, Sanofi India, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pipes, EIH Associated Hotels, EPL, Ethos, KEI Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, PNB Gilts, SIS, South Indian Bank, and TTK Healthcare will be in focus ahead of June quarter earnings on July 26.

Bank of Baroda is expected to report a 21 percent increase in net profit on the back of strong core interest income growth and improving asset quality. Six brokerages polled by Moneycontrol forecast the state-owned lender’s profit at an average of Rs 2,537.8 crore in the July-September quarter. Net interest income is expected to grow 17 percent to Rs 8,874.4 crore.

The bank’s operating performance has been stellar in the past quarter corresponding with a recovery in loan growth. Bank of Baroda’s loans increased 16 percent year-on-year in the April-June quarter and most analysts forecast a similar growth in the second quarter, with retail loans likely the key driver.

Analysts also expect an overall improvement in asset quality. Gross bad loan stock that stood at Rs 52,591 crore in June is likely to fall year-on-year. As a percentage of total loans, bad loans are expected to decline.

“We expect slippages of 2 percent, which, along with better recoveries/upgrades, will help lower GNPLs (gross non-performing loans) QoQ,” analysts at Elara Securities India wrote in a note.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect credit costs to be moderate, given lower provisioning needs. That said, the improvement in asset quality is largely seen as an outcome of better recovery and resolution of past bad loans. In essence, the bank may show an increase in stress on a sequential basis as slippages could remain unchanged.

More than 11 percent of Bank of Baroda’s loan book is towards small businesses that have been vulnerable to the surge in input cost inflation and the economic downturn.

Sequential slip

As with most other public sector peers, the year-on-year improvement in Bank of Baroda’s bottom line and top line is expected to be robust. But this also contains some noise from the pandemic. The second quarter of FY22 had lingering effects of the pandemic by way of multiple infection waves that crimped activity.

A sequential comparison could show that loan recovery is slowing and stress is building up in the short term for companies. The management’s outlook on business and credit growth sustainability would be keenly watched.

Yet another area of concern is operating expenses. Analysts said the outlook from the Bank of Baroda management on operating expenses would be critical. The bank reported a 6.6 percent increase in operating expenses in the June quarter. The bank’s operating profit is expected to be little changed sequentially due to elevated operating expenses.