Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,407 cr on spike in provisions; asset quality weakens

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 10,387 crore during the December quarter.

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on January 24 posted a loss of Rs 1,407 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. The earnings were dented by higher provisions and weakening asset quality.

The bank had reported a profit of Rs 471.25 crore in Q3FY19 and Rs 736.68 crore in Q2FY20. Numbers missed the estimates of an analysts poll conducted by CNBC-TV18 that pegged profit at Rs 645.2 crore for the quarter.

Net interest income during the quarter grew by 1.4 percent sequentially (up 50.3 percent year-on-year) to Rs 7,129.05 crore.

The divergence in NPAs at the end of March 2019 stood at Rs 5,250 crore and divergence in provisions for NPAs at Rs 4,090 crore, said the bank in its BSE filing. Divergence is the difference between total NPAs reported by the bank and that assessed by the RBI.

The bank reported provisions and contingencies for the quarter at Rs 7,155.42 crore, a significant jump of 70 percent sequentially and 140.6 percent year-on-year.

Asset quality during the quarter weakened further with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances rising 18 bps QoQ to 10.43 percent and net NPAs climbing 14bps QoQ to 4.05 percent in the quarter ended December 2019.

Fresh slippages stood at Rs 10,387 crore during the December quarter.

Other income during the quarter shot up sharply by 69 percent year-on-year (down 2.93 percent QoQ) to Rs 2,741.2 crore and pre-provision operating profit grew by 40.1 percent (down 7 percent QoQ) to Rs 4,958.47 crore.

These are definitely weak numbers, but they are acceptable. The pace of slippages needs to be controlled," Lalitabh Shrivastawa, AVP Research at Sharekhan told CNBC-TV18.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 06:56 pm

