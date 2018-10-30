Bank of Baroda expected to report strong Q2 PAT growth on lower provisions

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda is likely to report strong growth in second quarter profit due to expected fall in provisions for bad loans. Also, the low base could be another reason for strong PAT growth as year-ago quarter was impacted by higher provisions.

The stock plunged 33 percent year-to-date and 12 percent during the quarter on weak market conditions and liquidity crisis fear in NBFCs.

Brokerage houses Nomura, Emkay Research, Axis Capital, Kotak and Prabhudas Lilladher expect profit growth in the range of 40-80 percent YoY for the quarter.

The major reason for strong PAT growth is likely to be lower provisions followed by net interest income on stable loan growth and improvement in asset quality.

According to Nomura, provisions during the quarter may decline 11.2 percent YoY and 4.5 percent QoQ, while Prabhudas Lilladher expects provisions to fall 11.7 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ.

Brokers expect net interest income growth in the range of 16-24 percent for the quarter ended September 2018 YoY, with loan growth of 8-13 percent.

"We expect 16 percent YoY NII growth on the back of better-than-industry loan growth (around 13 percent YoY). Calculated NIM will be stable QoQ (lower one-off income). Treasury gains will be sharply lower QoQ due to MTM losses," Kotak Securities said.

Emkay Research expects NII growth of around 20 percent YoY, better than industry average, while Nomura expects NIMs to continue to recover from Q4FY18 lows and NII growth of 17 percent YoY versus 8 percent YoY loan growth.

"BoB will continue to see recovery in loan growth of 9-10 percent YoY with steady margins. Other income will continue to suffer on lower bonds gains," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Axis Capital expects loan growth to pick up supported by domestic loan book. "We expect higher than industry growth and slight increase in margin."

Asset quality is expected to normalise in quarter ended September 2018 but credit cost is likely to be elevated.

"We expect asset quality to continue to normalise with large part of the stress book recognised in FY18 itself. We expect slippages of Rs 4,500 crore and expect credit cost to start normalising faster - 1.65 percent in Q2FY19F," Nomura said.

Axis capital said though slippages would reduce on a sequential basis, credit cost is expected to remain elevated (despite some recoveries) on account of aging of NPLs.

Motilal Oswal expects slippages to moderate but remain at elevated levels (4.8 percent annualised). It expects GNPA/NNPA to stay moderate at 12.1 percent/5.2 percent in Q2 against 12.5 percent/5.4 percent QoQ.

Kotak expects fresh slippages at around 4 percent as some of the stress loans are recognised as NPLs while gross NPLs will decline led by a few resolutions.

Prabhudas Lilladher said it has factored in slippages of Rs 3,150 crore while slightly lower recoveries/upgrades from last quarter.

Key issues to watch out for

> Movement of the watchlist and stress addition from the international book

> Management's commentary on merger - its implications on asset quality, cost synergies and impact on growth will be keenly watched.