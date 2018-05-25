Bank of Baroda likely to post 60% drop in net profit for Q4 FY18

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) is likely to report a 60.8 percent fall in net profit at Rs 60.6 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2018, according to a Reuters poll.

That is pegged against a profit of Rs 155 crore in the same quarter a year ago. In the October to December quarter (Q3FY18), the net profit had declined 56 percent to Rs 112 crore due to a spike in non-performing assets (NPAs).

Brokerage house Emkay, in a report, also estimated profit to decline by around 62.5 percent, while Prabhudas Lilladher sees the profit growth weaker by 11 percent.

NPAs

Provisions (including towards bad loans) are estimated to rise about 60 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,180 crore, rising from Rs 2,623 crore a year ago. Sequentially, it is likely to increase by 22 percent from Rs 3,427 crore, as per the Reuters' poll estimates.

BoB's exposure to NCLT accounts stands at about Rs 11,300 crore, against which the bank would have to make incremental provisions.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of the bank reached 11.31 percent of the gross advances by the end of December 2017 and 10.46 percent in March 2017.

Net NPAs had fallen to 4.97 percent by the end of third quarter ending December and 4.72 percent as on fourth quarter ending March 2017.

For the January to march quarter, Prabhudas Lilladher projects gross NPAs to increase to 11.54 percent.

Another report by Motilal Oswal has pegged the gross NPAs to deteriorate to 12 percent and net NPAs to come in at 5.4 percent.

In value terms, gross NPAs and net NPAs had reached Rs 48,480 crore and Rs 19,852 crore by end of December 2017, respectively.

Shares of BoB have been rising for the past three trading sessions. On Thursday, the bank's stock ended 1.84 percent higher at Rs 138.7 apiece against a 0.93 percent rise in BSE Sensex.

Key things to watch out:

1. Quantum of provisions and NPAs

2. Outlook on NPAs and loan growth

3. Recoveries and progress on insolvency accounts