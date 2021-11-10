MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bank of Baroda Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,035.50 crore, down 0.06% Y-o-Y

November 10, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,035.50 crore in September 2021 down 0.06% from Rs. 8040.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,202.71 crore in September 2021 up 24.36% from Rs. 1,771.21 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,832.48 crore in September 2021 up 5.86% from Rs. 5,509.79 crore in September 2020.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.83 in September 2020.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 106.35 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.79% returns over the last 6 months and 127.49% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of Baroda
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills11,962.4312,557.6513,180.75
(b) Income on Investment4,716.374,621.154,761.63
(c) Int. on balances With RBI322.71243.14400.00
(d) Others539.38603.84494.87
Other Income4,457.873,329.753,016.54
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,505.399,554.2510,796.92
Employees Cost3,278.713,205.152,677.18
Other Expenses3,382.182,490.662,869.90
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,832.486,105.475,509.79
Provisions And Contingencies2,737.344,494.652,776.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,095.141,610.822,733.58
Tax900.09441.62939.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,195.051,169.201,794.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,195.051,169.201,794.30
Minority Interest17.4320.41-14.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates-9.7737.75-8.38
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,202.711,227.361,771.21
Equity Share Capital1,035.531,035.53925.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.0.640.6471.60
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.192.293.83
Diluted EPS4.192.293.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.192.293.83
Diluted EPS4.192.293.83
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %0.01----
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2021 04:44 pm

