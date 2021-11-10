Bank of Baroda Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,035.50 crore, down 0.06% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,035.50 crore in September 2021 down 0.06% from Rs. 8040.33 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,202.71 crore in September 2021 up 24.36% from Rs. 1,771.21 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,832.48 crore in September 2021 up 5.86% from Rs. 5,509.79 crore in September 2020.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.83 in September 2020.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 106.35 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.79% returns over the last 6 months and 127.49% over the last 12 months.