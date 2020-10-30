Bank of Baroda Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,040.33 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,040.33 crore in September 2020 up 7.69% from Rs. 7466.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,771.21 crore in September 2020 up 107.55% from Rs. 853.41 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,509.79 crore in September 2020 down 2% from Rs. 5,622.52 crore in September 2019.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2019.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 42.95 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -53.84% over the last 12 months.