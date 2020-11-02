172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bank-of-baroda-consolidated-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-8040-33-crore-up-7-69-y-o-y-2-6054281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,040.33 crore, up 7.69% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,040.33 crore in September 2020 up 7.69% from Rs. 7466.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,771.21 crore in September 2020 up 107.55% from Rs. 853.41 crore in September 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,509.79 crore in September 2020 down 2% from Rs. 5,622.52 crore in September 2019.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 3.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.33 in September 2019.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 41.65 on October 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and -59.17% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of Baroda
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills13,180.7513,434.2714,233.49
(b) Income on Investment4,761.635,104.924,769.03
(c) Int. on balances With RBI400.00551.79561.47
(d) Others494.87432.67512.69
Other Income3,016.542,161.063,227.89
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended10,796.9212,055.3412,610.54
Employees Cost2,677.182,371.792,400.99
Other Expenses2,869.902,323.352,670.52
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,509.794,934.235,622.52
Provisions And Contingencies2,776.215,979.094,322.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,733.58-1,044.861,300.30
Tax939.28-394.59446.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,794.30-650.27853.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,794.30-650.27853.82
Minority Interest-14.71-18.34-16.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.38-10.1015.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,771.21-678.71853.41
Equity Share Capital925.37925.37770.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.71.6071.6069.23
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.83-1.472.33
Diluted EPS3.83-1.472.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.83-1.472.33
Diluted EPS3.83-1.472.33
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.