Bank of Baroda Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,465.93 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,465.93 crore in March 2021 up 10.03% from Rs. 6785.43 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 740.79 crore in March 2021 down 261.24% from Rs. 459.42 crore in March 2020.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,926.41 crore in March 2021 up 33.25% from Rs. 5,198.14 crore in March 2020.
Bank of Baroda shares closed at 83.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 97.53% over the last 12 months.
|Bank Of Baroda
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|12,081.40
|13,100.73
|13,642.12
|(b) Income on Investment
|4,509.93
|4,898.90
|4,489.29
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|250.12
|491.39
|531.99
|(d) Others
|566.85
|423.69
|440.78
|Other Income
|6,353.79
|3,155.81
|3,485.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,942.37
|10,406.55
|12,318.75
|Employees Cost
|3,280.08
|2,936.06
|2,102.07
|Other Expenses
|3,613.23
|2,317.61
|2,970.88
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|6,926.41
|6,410.30
|5,198.14
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,033.38
|4,618.88
|6,931.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,893.03
|1,791.42
|-1,733.62
|Tax
|3,742.33
|632.25
|-2,214.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-849.30
|1,159.17
|481.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-849.30
|1,159.17
|481.10
|Minority Interest
|-20.62
|-18.96
|-4.86
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|129.13
|55.75
|-16.82
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-740.79
|1,195.96
|459.42
|Equity Share Capital
|1,035.53
|925.37
|925.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|63.97
|71.60
|71.60
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|2.59
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|2.59
|0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|2.59
|0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|2.59
|0.86
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited