Bank of Baroda Consolidated March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,465.93 crore, up 10.03% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,465.93 crore in March 2021 up 10.03% from Rs. 6785.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 740.79 crore in March 2021 down 261.24% from Rs. 459.42 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,926.41 crore in March 2021 up 33.25% from Rs. 5,198.14 crore in March 2020.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 83.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.00% returns over the last 6 months and 97.53% over the last 12 months.