Bank of Baroda Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,471.53 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,471.53 crore in June 2021 up 13.43% from Rs. 7468.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,227.36 crore in June 2021 up 280.84% from Rs. 678.71 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,105.47 crore in June 2021 up 23.74% from Rs. 4,934.23 crore in June 2020.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2020.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 81.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 67.15% over the last 12 months.