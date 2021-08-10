MARKET NEWS

Bank of Baroda Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,471.53 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,471.53 crore in June 2021 up 13.43% from Rs. 7468.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,227.36 crore in June 2021 up 280.84% from Rs. 678.71 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,105.47 crore in June 2021 up 23.74% from Rs. 4,934.23 crore in June 2020.

Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2020.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 81.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 67.15% over the last 12 months.

Bank Of Baroda
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,557.6512,081.4013,434.27
(b) Income on Investment4,621.154,509.935,104.92
(c) Int. on balances With RBI243.14250.12551.79
(d) Others603.84566.85432.67
Other Income3,329.756,353.792,161.06
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended9,554.259,942.3712,055.34
Employees Cost3,205.153,280.082,371.79
Other Expenses2,490.663,613.232,323.35
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,105.476,926.414,934.23
Provisions And Contingencies4,494.654,033.385,979.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,610.822,893.03-1,044.86
Tax441.623,742.33-394.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,169.20-849.30-650.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,169.20-849.30-650.27
Minority Interest20.41-20.62-18.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates37.75129.13-10.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,227.36-740.79-678.71
Equity Share Capital1,035.531,035.53925.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.0.6463.9771.60
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.29-1.59-1.47
Diluted EPS2.29-1.59-1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.29-1.59-1.47
Diluted EPS2.29-1.59-1.47
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 01:23 pm

