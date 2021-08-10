Bank of Baroda Consolidated June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,471.53 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,471.53 crore in June 2021 up 13.43% from Rs. 7468.31 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,227.36 crore in June 2021 up 280.84% from Rs. 678.71 crore in June 2020.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,105.47 crore in June 2021 up 23.74% from Rs. 4,934.23 crore in June 2020.
Bank of Baroda EPS has increased to Rs. 2.29 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2020.
Bank of Baroda shares closed at 81.15 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.18% returns over the last 6 months and 67.15% over the last 12 months.
|Bank Of Baroda
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|12,557.65
|12,081.40
|13,434.27
|(b) Income on Investment
|4,621.15
|4,509.93
|5,104.92
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|243.14
|250.12
|551.79
|(d) Others
|603.84
|566.85
|432.67
|Other Income
|3,329.75
|6,353.79
|2,161.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,554.25
|9,942.37
|12,055.34
|Employees Cost
|3,205.15
|3,280.08
|2,371.79
|Other Expenses
|2,490.66
|3,613.23
|2,323.35
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|6,105.47
|6,926.41
|4,934.23
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,494.65
|4,033.38
|5,979.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,610.82
|2,893.03
|-1,044.86
|Tax
|441.62
|3,742.33
|-394.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,169.20
|-849.30
|-650.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,169.20
|-849.30
|-650.27
|Minority Interest
|20.41
|-20.62
|-18.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|37.75
|129.13
|-10.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,227.36
|-740.79
|-678.71
|Equity Share Capital
|1,035.53
|1,035.53
|925.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|0.64
|63.97
|71.60
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.29
|-1.59
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|2.29
|-1.59
|-1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.29
|-1.59
|-1.47
|Diluted EPS
|2.29
|-1.59
|-1.47
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited