Bank of Baroda Consolidated June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,927.53 crore, up 46.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bank Of Baroda are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,927.53 crore in June 2019 up 46.07% from Rs. 4742.49 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 833.96 crore in June 2019 up 27.09% from Rs. 656.18 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,393.29 crore in June 2019 up 30.23% from Rs. 3,373.52 crore in June 2018.

Bank of Baroda EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.48 in June 2018.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 109.55 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and -16.88% over the last 12 months.