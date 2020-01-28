Bank of Baroda Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,675.71 crore, up 47.82% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,675.71 crore in December 2019 up 47.82% from Rs. 5192.63 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,219.04 crore in December 2019 down 284.48% from Rs. 660.80 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,255.91 crore in December 2019 up 28.26% from Rs. 4,098.01 crore in December 2018.

Bank of Baroda shares closed at 92.35 on January 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -15.39% over the last 12 months.