Bangalore Fort Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.14 crore, up 1.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.14 crore in March 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 12.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 54.92% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 40.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2021.

Bangalore Fort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2021.

Bangalore Fort shares closed at 25.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.55% returns over the last 6 months and 87.13% over the last 12 months.