Bangalore Fort Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore, up 16.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.25 crore in March 2020 up 16.96% from Rs. 5.34 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 62.88% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

Bangalore Fort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2019.

Bangalore Fort shares closed at 20.20 on July 02, 2020 (BSE)