Bangalore Fort Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore, up 32.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.34 crore in March 2019 up 32.49% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 718.72% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 371.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

Bangalore Fort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2018.

Bangalore Fort shares closed at 13.25 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and -26.39% over the last 12 months.