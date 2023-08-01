Bangalore Fort Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.59 crore in June 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 91.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Bangalore Fort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2022.

Bangalore Fort shares closed at 13.30 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.96% returns over the last 12 months.