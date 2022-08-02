Bangalore Fort Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore, up 23.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.40 crore in June 2022 up 23.11% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 31.6% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 down 9.68% from Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2021.

Bangalore Fort EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Bangalore Fort shares closed at 19.05 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and 30.03% over the last 12 months.