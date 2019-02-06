Bangalore Fort Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore, up 74.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.78 crore in December 2018 up 74.94% from Rs. 3.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 83.01% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2017.

Bangalore Fort EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2017.

Bangalore Fort shares closed at 15.40 on January 15, 2019 (BSE)