Bang Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.11 crore, up 38.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.11 crore in March 2023 up 38.85% from Rs. 25.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 95.21% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 55.64% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2022.

Bang Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2022.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 41.03 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.38% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.