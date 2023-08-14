English
    Bang Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bang Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in June 2023 up 15.79% from Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 203.67% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 106.41% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022.

    Bang Overseas shares closed at 47.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 19.62% over the last 12 months.

    Bang Overseas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.6435.1125.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.6435.1125.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.486.283.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.3131.0921.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.73-8.82-5.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.301.63
    Depreciation0.330.350.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.183.632.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.360.282.06
    Other Income0.850.550.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.510.832.47
    Interest0.270.340.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.780.492.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.780.492.29
    Tax0.210.401.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.990.090.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.990.090.96
    Equity Share Capital13.5613.5613.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.730.070.71
    Diluted EPS-0.730.070.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.730.070.71
    Diluted EPS-0.730.070.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

