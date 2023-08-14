Bang Overseas Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore, up 15.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.64 crore in June 2023 up 15.79% from Rs. 25.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2023 down 203.67% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 106.41% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 47.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 19.62% over the last 12 months.