Bang Overseas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.60 crore, up 99.01% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bang Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.60 crore in June 2022 up 99.01% from Rs. 12.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 1.92% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022 up 76.73% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

Bang Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 45.30 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.94% returns over the last 6 months and 31.49% over the last 12 months.

Bang Overseas
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.60 25.29 12.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.60 25.29 12.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.19 3.89 1.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.06 16.55 8.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.44 -2.56 -0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.63 1.54 0.89
Depreciation 0.34 0.37 0.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.76 3.74 1.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.06 1.76 0.56
Other Income 0.40 0.53 0.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.47 2.29 1.15
Interest 0.18 0.23 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.29 2.05 0.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.29 2.05 0.95
Tax 1.33 0.15 -0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.96 1.90 0.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.96 1.90 0.97
Equity Share Capital 13.56 13.56 13.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.40 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.40 0.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.71 1.40 0.72
Diluted EPS 0.71 1.40 0.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:11 pm
