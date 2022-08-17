Bang Overseas Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.60 crore, up 99.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.60 crore in June 2022 up 99.01% from Rs. 12.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 down 1.92% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2022 up 76.73% from Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021.

Bang Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2021.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 45.30 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.94% returns over the last 6 months and 31.49% over the last 12 months.