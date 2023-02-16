Bang Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.82 crore, up 36.16% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 32.82 28.90 24.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 32.82 28.90 24.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.95 4.09 2.89 Purchase of Traded Goods 19.51 22.04 14.66 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.13 -2.41 1.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.29 1.89 1.36 Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.70 2.89 2.51 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.07 1.18 Other Income 0.75 0.45 0.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.65 0.52 1.52 Interest 0.32 0.23 0.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.33 0.29 1.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.33 0.29 1.41 Tax 0.19 0.27 -0.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.01 1.70 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.01 1.70 Equity Share Capital 13.56 13.56 13.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.01 1.26 Diluted EPS 0.11 -- 1.26 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.01 1.26 Diluted EPS 0.11 -- 1.26 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited