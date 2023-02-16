Bang Overseas Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.82 crore, up 36.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bang Overseas are:Net Sales at Rs 32.82 crore in December 2022 up 36.16% from Rs. 24.10 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 91.6% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2022 down 48.7% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021.
Bang Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2021.
|Bang Overseas shares closed at 43.00 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.49% returns over the last 6 months and 13.91% over the last 12 months.
|Bang Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.82
|28.90
|24.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.82
|28.90
|24.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.95
|4.09
|2.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|19.51
|22.04
|14.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.13
|-2.41
|1.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.29
|1.89
|1.36
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.70
|2.89
|2.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.07
|1.18
|Other Income
|0.75
|0.45
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.52
|1.52
|Interest
|0.32
|0.23
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.29
|1.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.33
|0.29
|1.41
|Tax
|0.19
|0.27
|-0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.14
|0.01
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.14
|0.01
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|13.56
|13.56
|13.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.01
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|--
|1.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.01
|1.26
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|--
|1.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited