Bang Overseas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.10 crore, up 27.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.10 crore in December 2021 up 27.65% from Rs. 18.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021 up 60.73% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2021 up 421.62% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Bang Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2020.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 37.45 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.71% returns over the last 6 months and 45.16% over the last 12 months.