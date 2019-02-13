Bang Overseas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore, down 31.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bang Overseas are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore in December 2018 down 31.6% from Rs. 41.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 165.89% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 up 13.68% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2017.
Bang Overseas shares closed at 51.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 53.33% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bang Overseas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.40
|47.92
|41.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.40
|47.92
|41.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.66
|4.64
|7.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.00
|38.38
|19.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.37
|-3.39
|6.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.75
|3.00
|4.20
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.56
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.37
|2.52
|3.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.35
|2.22
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.83
|0.74
|0.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.48
|2.95
|0.55
|Interest
|0.29
|0.33
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.19
|2.63
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.19
|2.63
|0.30
|Tax
|0.39
|-0.07
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|2.69
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|2.69
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|13.56
|13.56
|13.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.99
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.99
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|1.99
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|1.99
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited