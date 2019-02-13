Bang Overseas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore, down 31.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.40 crore in December 2018 down 31.6% from Rs. 41.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 165.89% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2018 up 13.68% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2017.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 51.75 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 53.33% over the last 12 months.