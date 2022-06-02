Bang Overseas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore in March 2022 up 2.41% from Rs. 24.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 49.58% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022 up 33.77% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

Bang Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2021.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 42.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 36.04% over the last 12 months.