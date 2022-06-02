 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bang Overseas Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore, up 2.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bang Overseas are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.41 crore in March 2022 up 2.41% from Rs. 24.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2022 up 49.58% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2022 up 33.77% from Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2021.

Bang Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2021.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 42.65 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.49% returns over the last 6 months and 36.04% over the last 12 months.

Bang Overseas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.41 26.11 24.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.41 26.11 24.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.89 2.89 2.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.90 16.85 13.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.40 0.70 4.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.56 1.38 1.23
Depreciation 0.37 0.41 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.93 2.64 3.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.17 1.24 -1.26
Other Income 0.52 0.34 2.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.69 1.58 1.06
Interest 0.27 0.12 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.42 1.46 0.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.42 1.46 0.84
Tax -0.11 -0.28 -0.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.52 1.75 1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.52 1.75 1.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.52 1.75 1.02
Equity Share Capital 13.56 13.56 13.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 1.29 0.75
Diluted EPS 1.12 1.29 0.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.12 1.29 0.75
Diluted EPS 1.12 1.29 0.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bang Overseas #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.