Bang Overseas Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bang Overseas are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.82 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Bang Overseas shares closed at 41.25 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.89% returns over the last 6 months and 128.53% over the last 12 months.
|Bang Overseas
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.82
|19.09
|28.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.82
|19.09
|28.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.29
|4.14
|4.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.63
|10.32
|17.94
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.58
|1.20
|-0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.23
|0.91
|2.48
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.48
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.86
|2.79
|0.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.74
|3.36
|Other Income
|2.32
|0.85
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.06
|0.10
|4.49
|Interest
|0.22
|0.50
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.84
|-0.40
|4.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.84
|-0.40
|4.20
|Tax
|-0.18
|-1.61
|-0.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.02
|1.21
|5.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.02
|1.21
|5.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.02
|1.21
|5.15
|Equity Share Capital
|13.56
|13.56
|13.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.89
|3.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.89
|3.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.89
|3.79
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.89
|3.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited