    Bang Overseas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bang Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore in June 2023 up 13.3% from Rs. 26.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 213.44% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 109.73% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2022.

    Bang Overseas shares closed at 47.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 19.62% over the last 12 months.

    Bang Overseas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.6832.7726.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.6832.7726.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.486.283.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.5728.4721.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.97-8.90-5.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.452.371.70
    Depreciation0.330.350.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.283.903.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.460.312.24
    Other Income0.850.580.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.620.892.64
    Interest0.320.390.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.940.502.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.940.502.43
    Tax0.200.491.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.140.011.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.140.011.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.140.011.00
    Equity Share Capital13.5613.5613.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.840.010.74
    Diluted EPS-0.840.010.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.840.010.74
    Diluted EPS-0.840.010.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

