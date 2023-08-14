Bang Overseas Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.68 crore in June 2023 up 13.3% from Rs. 26.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2023 down 213.44% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 109.73% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2022.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 47.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.44% returns over the last 6 months and 19.62% over the last 12 months.