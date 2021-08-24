Bang Overseas Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.86 crore, up 1817.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.86 crore in June 2021 up 1817.7% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021 up 214.86% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2021 up 185.94% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

Bang Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2020.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 29.30 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.52% returns over the last 6 months and 55.85% over the last 12 months.