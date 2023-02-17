Bang Overseas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 26.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 94.32% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 51.26% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.