Bang Overseas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 26.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 94.32% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 51.26% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

Bang Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2021.

Bang Overseas shares closed at 42.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.