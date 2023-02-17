English
    Bang Overseas Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore, up 15.61% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bang Overseas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.19 crore in December 2022 up 15.61% from Rs. 26.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 94.32% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 down 51.26% from Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2021.

    Bang Overseas EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2021.

    Bang Overseas shares closed at 42.85 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and 15.34% over the last 12 months.

    Bang Overseas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.1928.3726.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.1928.3726.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.954.092.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.4923.0316.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.30-4.440.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.361.951.38
    Depreciation0.340.340.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.873.252.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.110.151.24
    Other Income0.750.450.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.630.601.58
    Interest0.370.280.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.260.321.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.260.321.46
    Tax0.160.28-0.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.100.041.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.100.041.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.100.041.75
    Equity Share Capital13.5613.5613.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.031.29
    Diluted EPS0.070.031.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.031.29
    Diluted EPS0.070.031.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

